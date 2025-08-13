Current political alliance will remain until next election: Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu, Aug 13 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday said that the current political alliance between the CPN-UML and Nepali Congress would remain intact until the next general elections, scheduled for 2027.

In July last year, Oli was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, to lead a coalition government with the support of the largest party in Parliament, Nepali Congress.

Oli, 73, succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

There was a tacit understanding between Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chair Oli and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba to share the prime minister’s post turn by turn till the remaining term.

Oli said that the government remains focused on promoting political and policy stability and also reviving the economy.

He also stressed the need to strengthen all pillars of democracy, including the Parliament, government and judiciary, by keeping them away from the influence of "mass manipulation".

The prime minister also accused opposition parties of diverting attention from the country’s “real issues” and using Parliament to create “false narratives as content for social media”.

"This esteemed House, which should focus on the interests of the country and its people, is being misused to create false stories, generate confusion, and serve as a hub for social media content," Oli said.