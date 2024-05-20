Curtain raiser for International Day of Yoga at Tolstoy Farm

Johannesburg, May 20 (PTI) Scores of eager yoga enthusiasts participated on Sunday in a curtain raiser at Tolstoy Farm, the commune started by Mahatma Gandhi during his tenure in Johannesburg, for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations to be hosted later this month.

“We are pleased that this historic venue, where Gandhiji and his followers once regularly engaged in yoga as exercise, has once again become the venue for setting the scene for the annual highlight of IDY, as Johannesburg is preparing to break the record set at last year’s event,” said Indian Consul General Mahesh Kumar, who last year hosted Deputy President Paul Mashatile and over 75,000 participants on the field and periphery of the iconic cricket stadium.

“The International Day of Yoga celebration at Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, promises to be even bigger and better than ever before,” Kumar said, adding that the growing involvement of many multinational and leading South African companies in the annual event demonstrated the growing significance of IDY, which was declared at the UN in 2014 after a motivation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have been practising yoga with a few dedicated colleagues regularly at Tolstoy Farm since we embarked on its restoration almost two decades ago,” said Mohan Hira, who last year received the Pravasi Samman Award from the President of India for his efforts through the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation that he and others started.

“The advent of IDY brought a new impetus to our efforts and we are now heartened by the fact that even teachers, policemen and women, and scholars from neighbouring Soweto join us at yoga events here for the health benefits that yoga brings,” Hira added.

The major IDY event in Johannesburg is traditionally held on the weekend closed to the actual date of June 21 for ease of participation by supporters from all over the country.

As had been the case last year, the participants will again enjoy yoga sessions and workshops expected to be covered by national and international media.

“This event serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and its potential to contribute to individual well-being and global harmony. This collective effort further underscores our dedication to fostering health and well-being within our community,” Kumar added as he gave details of an innovative inclusion this year.

“This year's event goes beyond traditional yoga sessions. We're excited to unveil a unique tech innovation experience. Combining established yoga wisdom with data science, the assessment offers personalised insights and rewards. Participants can gain a deeper understanding of yoga's philosophy and benefits. Registration for the event is open.

All those who register at https://zaf.phylaxis.ai/yogaforlife will receive a free t-shirt, and water bottle. PTI FH AS AS