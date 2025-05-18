Curtain raiser kicks off International Day of Yoga events across US

Houston, May 18 (PTI) A curtain raiser hosted by the Consulate General of India in Houston has launched preparations for the 11th International Day of Yoga, with more than 25 events planned in cities across the United States.

Community partners and yoga organizations will host events in Houston (City Hall and India House), Sugar Land, Pearland, Baytown, Fulshear, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Bentonville, Denver and Oklahoma City in the run-up to June 21.

“This annual celebration of yoga has become a unifying force across communities,” Consul General D.C. Manjunath told PTI.

“We are grateful for the continued support of all our partners and attendees over the years, and we look forward to making Yoga Day 2025 a grand success,” he said.

The global theme this year “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” highlights the role of yoga in promoting holistic well-being and environmental consciousness.

As part of youth outreach, the Consulate joined a special yoga session at the University of Houston organized in collaboration with the Graduate Indian Students Organization (GISO) and Hindu Yuva.

Students and faculty practiced breathing techniques and mindfulness, underscoring the growing interest in wellness on campus.

"Yoga helps us stay grounded and balanced even in demanding academic environments," said Ananya Rao, a graduate student participant.

"It’s meaningful to be part of a global movement with deep roots in Indian culture," she added.

The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, was established by the United Nations in 2014 following an initiative by India. It is now marked in over 190 countries. PTI SHK AS AS