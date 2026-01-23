Cyclone-hit Sri Lanka’s recovery fund exceeds LKR 8.5 billion: Official

Colombo, Jan 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka has received LKR 8.5 billion (around USD 27.5 million) in foreign contributions to carry out post-cyclone reconstruction, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

A total of 47 countries contributed in the form of aid, with the US topping the list with LKR 1 billion worth of assistance, followed by Australia.

“Since the process began, we have been overwhelmed by the assistance extended by well-wishers, citizens overseas, organisations, and individuals contributing from overseas," Secretary to the Treasury Harshana Suriyapperuma told reporters.

The island nation received assistance worth LKR 8.5 billion, which also includes USD 9.49 million in foreign currencies, he said.

Cyclone Ditwah hit the island nation in late November last year, killing over 640 people and damaging crops, tea estates and critical infrastructures, including roads and bridges.

“The funds have been channelled to the needy through several relief programmes to make people and businesses recover and rebuild,” Suriyapperuma said.

He added that goods worth LKR 21.3 billion have been received at the Sri Lanka Customs, which are being cleared without customs duties.

Insurance claims worth LKR 45 billion by cyclone victims were received, of which 24,000 claims, amounting to LKR 4.5 billion, have been cleared so far, said Suriyapperuma.

India announced a USD 450 million assistance package supporting Sri Lanka’s recovery post the cyclone. Announced during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka, the package includes USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million in grants.

Separately, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said on Friday that northwestern Chilaw city’s general hospital, damaged by cyclone-triggered flooding, was included in the UNFPA’s emergency support.

The hospital’s operating theatre was damaged in flooding, endangering maternal and newborn care.

“The rapid restoration of critical sections of the operating theatre has enabled the hospital to safely recommence sterilisation procedures and resume surgeries,” said hospital director Dr Sumtih Attanayake.

While 6,228 houses were fully damaged due to the calamity, 1,01,055 houses were partially damaged, the Disaster Management Centre said, adding that a total of 22,096 families and 66,132 people were still residing at 723 shelters.