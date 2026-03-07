Dar discusses regional conflict with counterparts from Iran, the UAE and Malaysia

Islamabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday over telephone separately discussed the regional conflict with counterparts from Iran, the UAE and Malaysia and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the evolving regional situation, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

“The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments and agreed to remain in touch,” the statement read.

He also spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and underscored the importance of peace and stability,” FO said.

Dar expressed concern over the recent attacks in the region, including those on the UAE, and conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and its people.

Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Haji Hasan.

“The two leaders exchanged views on regional situation and expressed hope for peace and stability in the region,” FO said, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.

He also spoke with Secretary General GCC Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi and the two exchanged views on the regional situation.

AlBudaiwi appreciated Pakistan’s strong partnership and solidarity with the GCC.

“Both sides underscored the importance of de-escalation and emphasized dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability in the region,” FO said. PTI SH AMS