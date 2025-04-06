Dastangoi Collective to make UK debut with Mahabharata tale

London, Apr 6 (PTI) Delhi-based Dastangoi Collective, behind the revival of the lost art of Urdu storytelling, is set for its UK debut next week with the tale of the warrior Karna from the epic Mahabharata.

‘Dastan-e Karn Az Mahabharata’, written and performed by Mahmood Farooqui, will be staged at the Bhavan cultural centre in central London on Thursday as part of a tour supported by the Murty Trust. The show will be followed by the Collective’s Dastan-e Chauboli and Dastan-e Taqseem-e Hind, performed by Farooqui and Darain Shahidi at Eversden Village Hall in Cambridge on Sunday.

“The tour aims to spread Indian culture and tradition of storytelling, as well as its folk and classical heritage,” explained Farooqui.

“On this visit, the Collective shall present India’s most famous epic – ‘Mahabharata’ – in a way it has never been presented before. The tour will also cover a marvellous folk story told and retold down the ages, and some contemporary topical takes,” he said.

Founded in 2017, the Murty Trust is guided by author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and their son Rohan Narayana Murty. It is dedicated to preserving India’s nature, culture, and heritage while supporting under-represented and indigenous communities to create a lasting positive impact.

“Through their generous support, this Dastangoi Festival in the UK becomes a platform to celebrate and share the rich tradition of Indian storytelling, keeping its timeless essence alive for new audiences,” the Dastangoi Collective said in a statement.

With reference to the first London show, the Collective reflected on how Karna’s life is a saga of resilience, loyalty, and unrelenting courage in the Mahabharata. Born to Kunti and abandoned as an infant, he was raised by a charioteer and faced rejection despite his warrior spirit. His unwavering loyalty to Duryodhana and his tragic fate on the battlefield make Karna a symbol of fate’s unpredictability and human vulnerability.

"In the widely performed and reviewed ‘Dastan-e-Karn’, award-winning writer and performer Farooqui weaves together classical texts, contemporary interpretations, and poetic reflections to offer an immersive experience.

"Drawing references from Persian Razmnama, Urdu adaptations of the ‘Mahabharata’, and the celebrated works of authors like Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Shivaji Sawant, and Iravati Karve, the performance creates a multidimensional narrative that resonates deeply with audiences," the collective added.

The combined efforts over recent years of Farooqui and filmmaker Anusha Rizvi, guided by the renowned Urdu critic Shamsur Rehman Faruqi, resulted in the Dastangoi Collective – a passionate ensemble of 16 performers dedicated to keeping this ancient art form alive and spreading its word worldwide.

They have covered several prestigious stages, including the Prithvi Theatre Festival, Jaipur Literature Festival, and internationally in Uzbekistan, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore. Further UK performances are also in the works as its reach continues to expand globally. PTI AK RDS RDS