Data shows increase in violent crime in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Nov 17 (PTI) Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has seen a sharp escalation in violent crime, as official data released on Monday showed 3,200 murder cases recorded between January and October 2025, up from 2,604 during the same period last year.

Kidnapping incidents have also gone up, with 934 cases reported last year and 993 reported so far this year.

On the other hand, crimes such as theft, vehicle theft and robbery have shown a decline. During the first ten months of 2024, 1,321 theft cases and 1,073 vehicle theft cases were registered. In 2025, these numbers dropped to 1,173 and 958, respectively.

Robbery incidents have also decreased slightly, with 586 cases reported in 2024 compared to 573 reported this year.

According to the Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), various measures are being implemented to curb murders, attempted murders and kidnappings to ensure public safety. Peshawar Police has also urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activity to the authorities to help prevent crime.