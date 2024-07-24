David Lammy launches UK-India Tech Security Initiative

London, Jul 24 (PTI) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday announced a new UK-India Technology Security Initiative during his first visit to India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders in New Delhi.

According to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the security initiative has been agreed by the National Security Advisors (NSAs) following negotiations between both countries to expand collaboration in critical and emerging technologies across priority sectors. It will set out a “bold new approach” for how the UK and India work together on defining technologies across telecoms, critical minerals, AI, quantum, health/biotech, advanced materials and semiconductors.

The FCDO said the tech initiative is part of a wider package of announcements the UK Foreign Secretary agreed following bilateral meetings in New Delhi, including with his counterpart External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, to "refresh” the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“This government will put growth at the heart of our foreign policy. That’s why three weeks into the job, I am in Delhi announcing a new Technology Security Initiative to deliver on the promise of the UK-India relationship,” said Lammy.

“This will mean real action together on the challenges of the future from AI to critical minerals. Together we can unlock mutual growth, boost innovation, jobs and investment. We are also accelerating our joint work on the climate crisis – ensuring brighter, safer futures for Brits and Indians. This government is reconnecting Britain for our security and prosperity at home,” he said.

A new GBP 7-million funding call for Future Telecoms research was also announced by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India’s Department of Science and Technology, under the India-UK science, technology, and innovation partnership.

Secretary of State for Science, Peter Kyle, said: "The UK and India are recognised the world over as powerhouses for science, innovation and technology - and this new agreement will deliver growth and untold benefits for citizens across both nations.

"From telecoms and semiconductors to biotechnology and AI, these generation-defining technologies will unlock countless new opportunities and innovations, so we can deliver for working people here and in India as we deepen our long-standing partnership." Lammy and Jaishankar are said to have agreed to deepen partnership on climate, including to mobilise finance and unlock new clean growth opportunities. This includes strengthening the bilateral investment partnership, to unlock the potential of pioneering Indian enterprises working on climate and technology. These initiatives are specifically focussed on delivering green development while empowering women, the FCDO said. As well as work on off-shore wind and green hydrogen, the UK and India have agreed to "deepen" partnership on forests and on building resilient cities of the future.