Dawa Yangzum becomes first Nepalese woman to climb all 14 eight-thousanders

Kathmandu: Mountaineer Dawa Yangzum Sherpa has become the first Nepalese women to climb all the 14 eight-thousanders, peaks recognised as being above eight thousand metres by the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation, setting a new record.

The 33-year-old climber, born in Rolwaling Valley in Dolakha district, successfully reached atop Mt Shishapangma (8.027 metres) situated in Tibet on Wednesday morning.

Dawa said that she has now become the first Nepalese woman climber to complete all 14 peaks with 8,000 metres or more height as she scaled Mt Shishapangma.

She earlier climbed Mt Everest (8,848.86 m) in 2012 at the age of 21. She has already climbed Mt K2 (8,611 m), the second highest peak in 2014.

Other eight-thousanders she climbed include Mt. Cho Oyu, Lhotse, Kanchanjunga, Manaslu, Dhaulagiri, Annapurna, Nagaparvat, Broad Peak, G 1, G 2 and Makalu.