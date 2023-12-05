Dawoodi Bohra community head conferred with Pakistan's highest civilian award 'Nishan-e-Pakistan'

Islamabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Dawoodi Bohra sect of Islam, was on Tuesday conferred with ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’, the highest civilian award of Pakistan.

"President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr," the president's office said in a post on X.

Dr Saifuddin, the head of the Mumbai-headquartered Dawoodi Bohra community spread across over 40 countries, including a sizeable congregation in Pakistan, is the 53rd Da’i al-Mutlaq of the order. The Dawoodi Bohras carry out developmental works to benefit the underprivileged in all these countries.

Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest civilian honour awarded for services of the highest distinction to the national interest of Pakistan.

The award, conferred at a special investiture ceremony, recognises 77-year-old Saifuddin's services to Pakistan in the field of spiritual guidance and social services, Geo News reported.

The Bohra community head holds a special regard for Pakistan and is an advocate of peace, harmony and goodwill, read the citation read out before the conferment of the award.

Recounting his services in the education sector, it was said that he had contributed to the building of the School of Law at the University of Karachi and launched a university project.

Multiple healthcare institutions are operating in the name of the Bohra community head providing affordable healthcare to people.

Separately, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met the Dawoodi Bohra community head and lauded the community's services for the progress of the country.

The premier felicitated Dr Saifuddin on being awarded the country's highest civil award and expressed confidence that the Bohra community would continue to play their role in the progress and development of the country.

Each year, the announcement of awards is made on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and the awards are conferred next year on Pakistan National Day, observed on March 23. But in special cases, these dates are not followed and the investiture can be arranged anytime.

According to the official website of the Dawoodi Bohras, the community traces its heritage to the Fatimi Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammed, in Egypt.

"The Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-Dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India,” it said.

Morarji Desai was the first Indian to be honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan, which was conferred on him by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1990. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH