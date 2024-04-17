Day after US NSA Sullivan postpones his India trip, says committed to multifaceted partnership with India

Washington, Apr 17 (PTI) A day after announcing the cancellation of his visit to New Delhi, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan remains personally committed to advancing the “deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership” with India, a senior administration official said here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sullivan’s visit to India this week was postponed for the second time this year. This time his visit was postponed due to the evolving situation in West Asia following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Sullivan, who is the top national security aide of US President Joe Biden, was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the progress in the implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), besides other issues.

“NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India,” the senior administration official said.

The US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET was launched last year to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions.

iCET is a personal initiative of President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders first announced this initiative in May 2022 and formally launched it in January 2023.

“Similarly, the President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the official said.

The Quad leaders' summit was planned in India in January. However, it could not take place as Washington conveyed to India that Biden would not be able to travel.

QUAD or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a strategic diplomatic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.