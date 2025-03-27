Days after hijack, Pakistan's Jaffar Express resumes operation amid tight security measures

Peshawar: Days after the Jaffar Express was attacked and hijacked by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants, the train resumed operations and departed from Pakistan’s Peshawar Cantt Railway Station for Quetta on Thursday, amid tight security measures.

Federal Minister Amir Maqam saw off the train’s passengers and offered prayers at Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A total of 280 passengers are onboard the train, including 28 travelling from Peshawar to Quetta. The return journey, with the train decorated with the national flag, colourful flags, and balloons, is scheduled for Friday.

The BLA militants ambushed the Jaffar Express in Bolan district of Balochistan on March 11. The militants killed 21 passengers and four soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12.

After a 34-hour journey, the train is expected to reach Quetta on Friday at 5 PM. Railway officials further stated that the Jaffar Express is the only train that passes through all four provinces and provides services to passengers.

According to railway authorities, train services from Quetta to the rest of the country will also be restored on Friday, with the Jaffar Express set to return to Peshawar and the Bolan Mail resuming its journey to Karachi. Train services from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, had been suspended since the March 11 attack.

Talking to local media at Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station, Maqam asserted that terrorists’ plans will not succeed and those trying to hinder Balochistan’s development have failed, and both the Prime Minister and Army Chief are committed to national security.

He added that restarting the Jaffar Express was a positive step, but the provincial leadership did not participate in this initiative. He criticized those in power in the province for the past 12 years, claiming they are only focused on “conquering Islamabad.”

He emphasised that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have previously fought against terrorism, and now it is necessary to restore peace beyond political interests.

Maqam further accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of advancing an external agenda, stating that PTI has ruled the province for 12 years but remains solely focused on capturing Islamabad. He added that the change of Chief Minister is an internal matter for PTI.

He also criticised PTI for misusing the Ramadan package for its own benefit. Regarding Afghan refugees living illegally, he stated they will be repatriated in accordance with government policy.