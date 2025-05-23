Death toll from Pakistan school bus bombing rises to 8

Karachi, May 23 (PTI) Two more students who were injured in the suicide bomb attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in the Balochistan province have passed away during treatment in hospital.

Haider and Malaika both were under treatment after being injured in the blast last Wednesday morning.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that both passed away this morning.

Their deaths have increased the death toll in the attack to eight, including five female and one male student and two other security personnel, while 50 others were injured.

The attack took place when a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the school bus on Wednesday as it drove past Zero Point in Khuzdar.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti had told media that the bus was carrying students to the Army Public School situated within the Khuzdar cantonment.

The vehicle used in the attack was rigged with more than 30 kilograms of explosives, according to the Bomb Disposal Squad.

The attack sparked an outpouring of condemnation and condolences from the country’s top civil and military leadership.

The United Nations Security Council also strongly condemned the terrorist attack. PTI AMJ AMJ