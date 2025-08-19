Death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan rises to 706

Islamabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday said the death toll in rain-related incidents and floods has increased to 706, as the army intensified relief operations in the worst-affected regions.

In its latest update, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that during the last 24 hours, at least 24 more people died, taking the death toll to 706 people since June 26. The number of injured has increased to 965.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the worst hit, where 427 people have died so far, followed by 164 in Punjab, 29 in Sindh, 22 in Balochistan, 56 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and eight in the Islamabad region, it said.

Meanwhile, Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday said the army had intensified relief operations, rescuing 6,903 people and providing medical support through nine camps in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He said eight army units were engaged in relief work in the province, while two battalions were operating in Buner. Army Aviation was also assisting in rescue and supply missions.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar said that relief activities had been expedited in the affected regions, with the NDMA, Pakistan Army, and federal and provincial governments coordinating closely.

He added that so far, 25,000 people had been relocated to safe areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, warning of flooding in local streams and nullahs and urban flooding in low-lying areas of Punjab, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sindh. PTI SH RD ZH RD RD