Deep feeling of relief: UK PM Keir Starmer on hostage release in Israel

London, Oct 13 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined other world leaders in Egypt on Monday for an international summit where the details of a peace plan for Gaza is due to be agreed, after the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire saw the release of Israeli hostages.

In a statement from 10 Downing Street in London, Starmer expressed a “deep sense of relief” at the hostage release after the ceasefire, which came into effect on Friday.

"I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today; but this is also a stark reminder of the treatment that he has been subject to at the hands of Hamas, and the atrocities that shook the world two years ago,” said Starmer.

“Having met his family, I know that no one can truly understand the torture and agony they suffered for two drawn out years and my thoughts are with them,” he said.

It refers to the remaining hostages being released by Hamas after being held in Gaza since the attack on October 7, 2023, in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. As part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump last week, Hamas was given 72 hours to implement the first phase of hostage release.

"I reiterate my thanks for the tireless diplomatic efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. It is now crucial that we work together to implement President Trump's peace plan for Gaza, and that will be my focus in Egypt today,” said Starmer.

Trump is set to lead Monday’s international summit to thrash out the details for the later phases of the ceasefire, including the governance of Gaza, the extent of Israeli troop withdrawal, and the disarming of Hamas.

On Monday, Trump's Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff wrote on social media: "I would like to acknowledge the vital role of the UK in assisting and coordinating efforts that have led us to this historic day in Israel.

"In particular, I want to recognise the incredible input and tireless efforts of National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell." Downing Street said the summit in Egypt will involve a signing ceremony for the peace plan, "marking a historic turning point for the region after two years of conflict and bloodshed".

"He (Starmer) will offer the UK's steadfast support and engagement with international partners as we look to secure the ceasefire, get urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and secure a basis for a lasting peace and security," the statement noted.

The UK has said it has no plans to send British troops to be part of a multinational force that will monitor the ceasefire from Israel. The US is moving up to 200 troops already based in the region to what it is calling a civil-military coordination centre in Israel, alongside forces from Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

The UK has pledged a 20-million-pound humanitarian aid package to deliver essential water, sanitation, and hygiene services to tens of thousands of civilians across Gaza.

“The UK has worked intensively with international partners in recent months to create the momentum that has led to President Trump’s peace initiative, and to support the ceasefire that is now in place, but we now need to work with the same intensity and urgency to develop a plan for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction,” said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“Gaza has been completely devastated. The ceasefire gives us the opportunity not just to urgently scale up humanitarian efforts but also to look to the future of Gaza’s recovery. Rubble must be cleared, infrastructure repaired, healthcare restored and homes rebuilt,” she said.

At the summit, attendees will also discuss how best to mobilise private sector resources to address the scale of reconstruction required, after more than two years of conflict have damaged or destroyed 92 per cent of homes in the region.

“The UK will support the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan, so that people on both sides can rebuild their lives in safety and security,” added Starmer.

UK’s Opposition Conservative shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel described Starmer’s visit to Egypt for the Sharm El-Sheikh summit as a "photo opportunity" because the Labour Party-led government has "had no role whatsoever" in the Gaza ceasefire.

“He (Starmer) has spent months undermining Israel, emboldening Hamas and fuelling antisemitism across the UK,” she posted on social media.

"He (Starmer) has spent months undermining Israel, emboldening Hamas and fuelling antisemitism across the UK," she posted on social media.

"This important ceasefire is welcomed. It puts hope above the hatred we've seen for too long and is the product of the resolute hard work and diplomacy by President Trump, Israel and our allies. Starmer should stop trying to claim any credit for it," she said.