Deeply concerning, tells about political space being given to extremist forces: EAM on Canada temple incident

Canberra, Nov 5 (PTI) Describing the Hindu temple incident in Brampton as “deeply concerning,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it tells in a way the “political space” which is being given to “extremist forces” in Canada.

Jaishankar was addressing a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here when he also accused Ottawa of developing a “pattern of making allegations without providing specifics.” Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, Jaishankar was responding to a query related to the incident at Brampton in the North American country on Sunday where protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple disrupting an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

“What happened ... at the Hindu temple in Canada ... was obviously deeply concerning. You would have seen a statement first by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our Prime Minister,” Jaishankar told reporters here.

The external affairs minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, an allegation rejected by India as “absurd.” Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was designated a terrorist by India.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.

During the press briefing in Canberra, Jaishankar was also asked about the charges levelled against New Delhi by Ottawa.

“Let me make three comments, one, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Second, when we look at Canada, for us, the fact that they are putting our diplomats under surveillance, is something which is unacceptable,” Jaishankar said.

“The third is the incident which the gentleman spoke about, do look at the video. I think that will tell in a way the political space which is being given to extremist forces there.

“So, we believe in freedom ... we also believe, freedom should not be misused. And, we (motioning to his Australian counterpart) had a talk about it, exactly on the lines which I have spoken,” the EAM said.

In a post on X on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve.” He added, “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.” Prior to that the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, saying it expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.

“We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI KND NPK NPK