'Deeply moving': PM Modi on Vande Mataram rendition by Ethiopian singers

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as “deeply moving” a rendition of Vande Mataram performed by singers at a banquet hosted by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali here.

In a video snippet shared by Modi on X on Wednesday, three Ethiopian singers can be seen singing a soulful rendition of the Indian national song.

The prime minister and members of the Indian delegation are seen clapping enthusiastically with their hands raised overhead.

"At yesterday’s banquet dinner hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, a wonderful rendition of Vande Mataram was sung by Ethiopian singers. It was a deeply moving moment, that too at a time when we are marking 150 years of Vande Mataram," Modi said in the post.

The banquet was hosted by the Ethiopian prime minister in honour of Modi, who is here on his maiden visit.

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation visit. He arrived here on Tuesday from Jordan and will depart for Oman from here.

India is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song this year.