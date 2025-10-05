Defence Minister Asif warns India against any future military conflict with Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday warned India against any future military conflict with Pakistan, saying a befitting response would be given in case of such hostilities.

Asif's response came days after India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi cautioned Pakistan against any misadventure.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft including US-origin F-16 jets were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for ending the hostilities in May after Indian military pounded various Pakistani military infrastructure.

Asif took to social media to respond sharply to what he called provocative statements from New Delhi's top security establishment.

He termed some recent statements by Indian military and political leaders as a "failed attempt" to restore their lost credibility, which in his words was result of “pressure” after defeat in the May clashes.

“The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their tarnished reputation. After such a decisive defeat with a score of 0-6, if they try again, the score, God willing, will be far better than before,” he wrote.

He, however, did not elaborate what he meant by score of 0-6.