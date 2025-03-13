Jaffar express hijack: Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan's party for spreading 'fake narrative'

Islamabad: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for spreading a "fake narrative" regarding the deadly terrorist attack on a train in Balochistan.

At least 21 passengers were killed in the attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists on the Jaffar Express in Bolan areas of Balochistan on Tuesday. The stand-off with the militants ended after the security forces killed all 33 terrorists.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif accused PTI-affiliated social media accounts of misrepresenting the tragic incident and undermining national unity by promoting misinformation, instead of acknowledging the sacrifices made by the armed forces in the rescue operation.

"“What’s more upsetting is the way PTI’s social media interpreted the situation,” he said.

“In yesterday’s tweets, and otherwise as well, they target the armed forces. When the armed forces impose martial law, then they stand with them,” Asif said, recalling that Khan supported Pervez Musharraf in his 2002 referendum.

Asif said Pakistan would emerge victorious in the war on terrorism with the nation's support for the armed forces.

“Our war against terrorism is a big milestone that the entire country can be proud of. If the entire nation stands proud like this with our armed forces, then there is no doubt we will be successful in our war (against terrorism),” the minister said.

The Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the train attack and all acts of terrorism that endanger people and public order.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary moved the resolution that appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering commitment, bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.

The House expressed the “resolve to take every possible measure to eliminate terrorism from every corner of the country, affirming that no group, individual and ideology that seeks to undermine the nation’s security, prosperity and sovereignty will be allowed to spread fear, hatred and violence within the territorial limits of the country”.

It expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The House called upon the people regardless of their ethnicity and religion to unite in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

He said the terrorists, enjoying the backing of some foreign forces, only want to kill innocent people and impede the progress of Pakistan. He emphasized the need for unity in political ranks and consensus to once again defeat the terrorists.