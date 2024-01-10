Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds 'insightful deliberations' with UK Foreign Secretary

London, Jan 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and held "insightful deliberations" with him on boosting bilateral ties and deepening cooperation between both the countries.

Singh, who arrived in London on Monday, has held a series of engagements besides bilateral talks with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.

"Insightful deliberations with the UK Foreign Secretary, Mr. David Cameron on boosting India-UK ties and deepening cooperation between both the countries," Singh said in a post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh co-chaired a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his British counterpart Shapps here.

The roundtable was attended by several chief executives from the UK defence industry, UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials, the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) India representatives.

Some of the major defence companies represented at the interaction included BAE Systems, GE Vernova, James Fisher Defence, Leonardo SpA, Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, SAAB UK, Thales UK, Ultra-Maritime Rolls-Royce, ADS Group, and MBDA UK.

Singh is scheduled to interact with the members of the diaspora at a community reception at the conclusion of his visit on Wednesday evening. PTI ZH ZH