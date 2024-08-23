Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in US

Washington, Aug 23 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to review and further deepen the existing defence cooperation activities between the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with my dear friend @SecDef Lloyd Austin. We reviewed the existing defence cooperation activities and discussed ways to deepen it further. The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day official visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

Singh also interacted with the Indian community during the visit. PTI PY PY PY