Delaware legislators perform Bhangra to celebrate Vaisakhi

New Castle (US), Apr 15 (PTI) In a first, a group of seven senior legislators from Delaware, the home state of US President Joe Biden, performed a mesmerising Bhangra dance as they joined the Sikh community to celebrate Vaisakhi.

They were all dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. The team included Delaware Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend; Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman; Senator Stephanie Hansen; Senator Laura Sturgeon, and State Representatives Paul Baumbach, Sherry Dorsey Walker and Sophie Phillips. One legislative aide also joined them in the performance.

Townsend said they practised for two months for about 30 hours under their Bhangra coach, Indian-American Vishwas Singh Sodhi.

“We practised for about two months, probably about 30 hours, maybe a little bit more. There are eight of us. We tried to do as many practices together as we could, and we've got an amazing, amazing coach in Vishwas Singh,” he said.

Their attire was specially stitched in India and flown from there.

"...We're just very happy that none of us fell,” Townsend told PTI after their performance.

Delaware Assembly Speaker Valerie Longhurst congratulated her colleagues in creating history at the Sikh Center of Delaware, in New Castle with their first Bhangra performance.

“I'm so excited that Delaware is going to be the first state that has legislators actually on stage and performing,” she said.

“The Sikh community is just so wonderful. They add so much to our community and they do so much volunteer work and helpful, and they open their arms to everybody. That's the important thing about Sikhs," Townsend said.

"They invite everybody into their culture so that we can all learn and we can observe and we all can be a part of it. So, I thank them for welcoming us today and this beautiful day with these beautiful colours,” she said.

Charanjeet Sinh Minhas, founder and chairman of the Delaware Sikh Center said that it is really impressive to see these state legislators performing Bhangra on the premises of the Gurdwara.

“This is happening for the first time in North America,” he said. PTI LKJ NSA NSA