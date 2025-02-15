Democratic India able to feed 800 million people, says Jaishankar

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said since India is a democratic society, it is able to give nutrition support and food to 800 million people.

Speaking on Friday at a panel discussion titled ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’ at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar made these remarks as a counter to US Senator Elissa Slotkin's remark that democracy “doesn't put food on the table.”

“Senator, you said that democracy doesn't put food on your table. Actually … in my part of the world, it (democracy) does. Today, since we are a democratic society, we give nutrition support, and food to 800 million people,” Jaishankar said.

“That is a matter of how healthy they are and how full their stomachs are. So, the point I want to make is that different parts of the world are going through different conversations. Please do not assume that this is a kind of universal phenomenon, it is not,” he said.

“There are parts where it is working well. Maybe there are parts where it's not and the parts which are not. I think people need to have honest conversations about why it's not,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“But I would argue that to an extent, as someone dispassionately viewing it, a lot of it is an accumulated problem of the model of globalisation that we have followed for the last 25-30 years. I think a lot of chickens have come home to roost. So, yes there are issues, but from our point of view, let's not make that universal,” the External Affairs Minister added.

“Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_.

Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_.



Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on… pic.twitter.com/h3GUmeglst — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2025

Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference,” the minister posted on X.

Apart from Jaishankar, the panel comprised Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Slotkin and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowsk.