Democratic, peaceful transition crucial for Bangladesh: US diplomat

Washington, Sep 17 (PTI) It is in the interest of everyone to support a democratic, peaceful, and lawful transition in Bangladesh, a top Biden Administration diplomat said Monday.

"I think the most important thing is to try to support a democratic, peaceful, lawful transition. I think that's what is in everyone's interest,” Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources said at the Hudson Institute, in response to a question, after he delivered remarks on India-US relationship.

"This is a kind of day-by-day approach as security is hopefully restored, law and order is restored, (along with) basic economic services to the people," Verma said.

The official further said, "It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide how and when they're going to hold a new election and how long this transitional government will be in place." "Our role is to be supportive of the people, to provide what kind of support we can on this democratic pathway. Attacks, frankly, against any civilians are concerning. We have to take those quite seriously. So I think it's a bit too early to tell which direction we're headed," he added.

“The reason our team (State Department) went out there was to pledge our support for a peaceful democratic process and transition. I think that's the most important thing right now," the diplomat said.

A high-level US delegation Sunday met Bangladesh interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka and assured him of expanding economic and political ties to create a more equitable and inclusive future for the people in the South Asian country.

The meeting came as the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said it will provide USD 202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh to advance development, empower youth, strengthen democracy, improve health and expand trade and economic opportunities to people.

The development came more than a month after Yunus, known for his close relations with Washington, was installed Bangladesh's Chief Advisor following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.