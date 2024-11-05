Democrats are facing massive turnout deficit, says Trump Campaign

Washington, Nov 5 (PTI) The early voting figures indicate that the ruling Democratic Party is facing a massive turnout deficit, the Trump Campaign claimed on Monday.

Advertisment

By Monday, more than 80 million registered voters have exercised their right to franchise and in some of the key battleground states, more than 50 per cent of the electors had already voted.

Early voting is considered to be advantageous to the Democratic Party given the past trend of the last two election cycles. The Trump Campaign in a confidential memo argued that that might not be the case this time.

“With early voting closed and election day on the horizon, Democrats are facing a massive turnout deficit. In every single battleground state, we see President Trump and Republicans outperforming elections past in absentee ballots and early votes cast. "As we dive deeper into the data, Democrats are facing a precipitous decline in urban turnout according to their own ‘data experts’ and we are tracking an uptick in rural turnout,” said the confidential memo by Tim Saler, the campaign’s chief data consultant.

Advertisment

Former president Barack Obama’s ex-campaign manager, Jim Messina, said on MSNBC that “the early vote numbers are a little scary”.

“What Mr Messina is downplaying is that they are a lot scarier for Democrats. According to NBC News, President Donald J Trump has a 16-point lead (56-40) among voters who plan to cast their ballot on election day. Obama’s chief campaign strategist and CNN political commentator, David Axelrod, told CNN that there are no guarantees that voters will turn out on election day for Vice President Harris,” the memo said.

The Trump Campaign alleged that the Democrats are spinning themselves and reporters by claiming that their voters will turn out on election day when polls show otherwise and, most importantly, that’s asking Democrat voters to do something they have absolutely no history of doing.

Advertisment

“If Democrats, who historically vote ahead of election day, haven’t been motivated to show up for Kamala yet, why do we expect them to show up tomorrow? President Donald J Trump is going into election day stronger than he has in any previous election and if patriots across the country keep the momentum and turn out as expected on election day, we will be swearing in President Trump in January,” it said.

According to Democrat data expert Tom Bonier of TargetSmart, in Arizona urban turnout is down -385,285 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -170,011 votes compared to this point in 2020. Rural turnout is up +14,124 votes compared to this point in 2020.

In Georgia urban turnout is down -153,846 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -46,732 votes compared to this point in 2020. Rural turnout is up +171,837 votes compared to this point in 2020. In Michigan urban turnout is down -321,523 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -204,856 votes compared to this point in 2020 and rural turnout is up +55,951 votes compared to this point in 2020.

Advertisment

Similarly in North Carolina urban turnout is down -175,470 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -154,459 votes compared to this point in 2020. Rural turnout is up +26,911 votes compared to this point in 2020.

In Nevada urban turnout is down -191,199 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -126,112 votes compared to this point in 2020.

In Pennsylvania urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020. And in Wisconsin urban turnout is down -100,733 votes compared to this point in 2020. Female turnout is down -238,452 votes compared to this point in 2020, it said. PTI LKJ GSP GSP