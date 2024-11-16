Democrats used human rights as political tool to win over Hindu-Americans: Community leader

Washington, Nov 16 (PTI) Disenchanted by the Democratic Party's use of human rights as a political tool for countries such as India, and encouraged by Donald Trump's stance on Hindu rights in Bangladesh, about 70 per cent of Hindu-Americans voted for the Republican presidential candidate in the November 5 elections, an eminent community leader has said.

"The Democratic Party has not really done much to court Indian Americans. Not only that, they have done things which are very insulting, infuriating, and humiliating to Indian Americans… When it comes specifically to India-related issues, number one, the Democrats, somehow or other, use human rights as a political tool," influential Indian American Dr Bharat Barai told PTI in an interview.

Barai pointed out that there was little to no condemnation of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh — where over 100 Hindus were killed, temples desecrated, and people forced to wear hijabs — by President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Vice President Kamala Harris.

He explained that, while the Hindu American population is small, they are a significant voting bloc, particularly in tight races. "I believe 70 percent of Hindu Americans voted for Trump this time,” he said.

Barai, who was in Washington DC this week to attend the Diwali celebrations at the US Capitol, said, "Trump got the benefit of doubt, partly based on his strong statement about Bangladeshi Hindus. But of course, people will judge Trump by what he does (after coming to office)." He also noted that Trump's appointments of two Hindu Americans -- Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard -- to prominent positions has boosted his support within the community.

Barai exuded confidence that India US relationship would strengthen under the next administration, mainly because of the personal relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leader share a "special bond", which was evident during Trump's visit to India when he was given a "tumultuous welcome" at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Hindu American said, hoping that this relationship will likely grow stronger.

"Trump did not try to cross India or needle India when he was the president. He was the one who had sort of turbocharged the process of Quad and now that will go even further because all the four countries, United States, Japan, Australia and India realise that China is becoming too aggressive in the Indo-Pacific region. All the four countries feel if they stay together, they will be able to counter China better," he said.

Barai noted that in the recent election, Hindu Americans played a key role in Trump’s success, particularly in swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

"His margin in Georgia swelled over 180,000. I would say he owes 100,000 of those votes to Hindu Americans. His last statement about Bangladeshi Hindus, I think that won people over,” he added. PTI LKJ RPA