Demolition of bunkers under peace agreement underway in Kurram district of Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Mar 26 (PTI) The process of demolition of bunkers under the peace agreement is underway in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which was hit by sectarian violence in Kurram district in November last year in which at least 130 people were killed and 200 others injured.

According to an official of the District Administration, a total of 932 bunkers have been demolished in Kurram district since the inking of the Kohat peace agreement on January 1.

The demolition of bunkers in Kurram district under the Kohat peace agreement is going on rapidly with the support and assistance of the local administration, tribal elders and law enforcement agencies.

In this regard, all the fronts of the parties will be demolished, while the demolition of bunkers is going on at various places in Upper and Lower Kurram.

According to the district administration data, 353 bunkers have been demolished in Lower Kurram, while 579 in Upper Kurram.

The district administration says that the elders of the parties to the conflict are cooperating in the demolition of bunkers, so that sustainable peace can be ensured in the area.

Violence flared in Kurram district on November 21 when gunmen ambushed a convoy of vehicles and killed 52 people, mostly Shiite Muslims. The sectarian unrest continued in the district for around two months. PTI AYZ GSP GSP