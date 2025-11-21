Deposed PM Oli led UML, Gen Z youths came face to face in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Nov 21 (PTI) Nepal’s Gen Z groups and the supporters of CPN-UML led by deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli once again came face to face in capital Kathmandu on Friday, a couple of days after clashes between them led to curfew in Bara district.

Dozens of injured youths belonging to a Gen Z group on Friday staged a sit-in at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against ex-Prime Minister Oli, whom they hold responsible for the September 8 crackdown against the students' protests in which 76 people were killed.

The Friday protests were held following a CPN-UML rally in the nearby Baneshwor- Babarmahal area, where the party’s chief Oli announced the National Volunteers Force to give protection to UML leaders and cadres.

Both the programmes by UML cadres and Gen Z youths were organised at the same time in almost the same venue, with the presence of a large number of riot policemen providing security to avoid any clash.

“Arrest the corrupt leaders,” “Arrest the murderers,” “Where is the probe commission?” and “Fulfil the demands of Gen Z group,” were written on the placards carried by those Gen Z youths who got injured during the September’s deadly protests.

A day earlier, tension erupted as 10 people were injured after Gen Z youths clashed with members of Oli's party, prompting authorities to impose curfew to contain the situation in Nepal's Bara district bordering India.

However, life has returned to normal in the Bara district on Friday as the curfew has been lifted.

The situation came under control after the police arrested three cadres of CPN-UML who were involved in beating up Gen Z youths who were staging peaceful protests at Simara Airport on Wednesday. The Oli-led CPN-UML has become the main target of the Gen Z youths these days because of the aggressive activities and hostile remarks made by certain UML leaders, including former Prime Minister Oli and youth leader of the party, Mahesh Basnet, against the Gen Z. While other political parties, including Nepali Congress and Nepali Communist Party, adopted a soft attitude towards the Gen Z and have welcomed the general election announced for March 5, Oli’s party has opposed the general election.

It has been campaigning for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sushila Karki.