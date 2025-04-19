Ishaq Dar begins Kabul visit as Pak authorities tighten noose around Afghan refugees

Islamabad: Pakistan announced to further tighten the noose around Afghan refugees as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday began his day-long maiden trip to Kabul to reset the frayed ties.

Dar, who is also the foreign minister, would hold delegation-level talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi after he was invited by his counterpart for the visit.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar would also call on Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund and meet Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

A high-level delegation accompanied Dar and his parleys would cover the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways and means to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, including security, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.

The trip came as a drive against illegal Afghan refugees intensified, with Pakistan making it clear that the only way for Afghans to stay in the country was to have entered legally with a visa.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry on Friday ruled out any extension to the April 30 cut-off for relocation of the Afghans to third countries, saying that under a one-document system, the Afghans should have a passport stamped with a valid visa, Dawn News reported.

Chaudhry said the process of deportation of Afghan citizens and illegal immigrants under the second phase of the ‘One-Document Regime’ was underway, while the third phase involving deportation of Afghans already approved for relocation to third countries would start from April 30.

In November 2023, Pakistan initiated a drive to expel undocumented foreigners, affecting Afghans. To date, more than 907,000 individuals have been repatriated.

As of July 2024, around 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to Western countries after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 were still in Pakistan, awaiting transfer.

These include 25,000 individuals destined for the US, 9,000 for Australia, 6,000 for Canada, 3,000 for Germany, and more than 1,000 for the UK.

Despite early momentum, the relocation process slowed significantly, leaving thousands in limbo.

The Foreign Office or other relevant ministries did not provide fresh figures on the relocation process.

Chaudhry also warned that strict action would be taken against those Pakistanis found to be facilitating the illegal stay of Afghans by any means.

“If anyone gives a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner, they will be held accountable under the law,” he said.

He also said that over one million visas were issued by Pakistan to Afghan nationals in two years in 16 different categories.

Sources said that Dar, during his visit, would address the concerns of the Afghan government regarding the expulsion of refugees while demanding strict action against the alleged sanctuaries of terrorists on Afghan soil.

Pakistan has long accused Kabul of failing to take action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants involved in a cross-border attack on the security forces.

The attacks increased manifold after the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi, met Pakistan's minister of state for interior on Friday where both sides discussed matters, including transit trade and the repatriation of Afghans, according to a statement.