Devotees begin arriving at Pashupati Temple in Nepal for Mahashivaratri festival

Kathmandu, Feb 14 (PTI) The famous fifth century Pashupatinath Temple situated on the bank of the holy Bagmati river in Nepal is elegantly decorated for the Mahashivaratri festival to welcome hundreds of thousands of devotees, including from India, on Sunday.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal visited the revered Hindu shrine on Saturday evening to take stock of the security arrangements and preparations for the grand occasion.

The Pashupati Area Development Trust, the organisation dedicated for managing the temple's affairs, is looking after the convenience and security of around eight lakh devotees, who are expected to visit the temple on the occasion.

Thousands of visitors, including devotees and sadhus, have already arrived at the temple premises as the doors of the temple will be open from 2 am on Sunday, according to officials. All the four gates of the temple will remain open for the devotees.

At least 6,000 security personnel, including from Nepal Army, have been deployed for the occasion as the March 5 election date is approaching.

Help desks have been established at different places by the Nepal Scout in coordination with various volunteer organisations.

Around 4,000 to 4,500 sadhus are expected to arrive in Pashupati for the occasion. Besides, around 500 Naga Babas are also expected to arrive.

Among the eight lakh visitors, around 2,40,000 are expected to arrive from neighbouring India, according to officials at the Pashupati Development Trust.

Various organisations are offering drinking water, free tea and meals for the devotees at the temple premises. The temple and surrounding area is well decorated with flowers, garlands, paper flags and colourful lights.