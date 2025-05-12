DGMOs of Pakistan, India hold first round of talks

Islamabad, May 12 (PTI) The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held the first round of talks on Monday.

Defence sources confirmed that DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai spoke to each other over a hotline.

No details of the talks were shared.

The two leaders were expected to address concerns of each other regarding allegations of violations of an understanding to stop all firings and military actions.

It is the first time that they have got in touch since the announcement of the understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect on Saturday.

It was decided by the two sides that the DGMOs would hold talks on May 12.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI SH ZH ZH