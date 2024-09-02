Dhaka court debars 17 ex-ministers from leaving Bangladesh

Dhaka, Sep 2 (PTI) A court in Bangladesh Monday debarred 17 former ministers, including ex-foreign minister Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, and nine lawmakers of the ousted Sheikh Hasina government from leaving the country after an anti-graft body filed petitions, accusing them of involvement in corruption, a media report said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain's court gave this order after hearing the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) applications on Monday, Bengali language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam and Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the travel ban on these former ministers and members of parliament.

Those banned from leaving the country include ex-foreign minister Hasan Mahmud; former minister of state for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid; former minister of state for shipping Khalid Mahmud, former minister of state for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain, the paper said.

Former minister of state for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee; former commerce minister Tipu Munshi; ex-law minister Anisul Huq; former religious affairs minister Faridul Haque Khan; former textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi; former minister of state for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell; former water resources minister Anwar Hossain and former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu were among those banned from travelling, the paper added.

Besides, the court has banned several parliamentarians from going abroad.

According to reports, several top leaders and lawmakers of Hasina's Awami League and cabinet ministers have left the country. Several other ministers have left their official or private residences and are believed to be hiding in safe places.

Former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud, ex-law minister Anisul Huq private industry and investment affairs adviser to the former prime minister Salman F Rahman and ex-state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were arrested last month while attempting to flee the country after Prime Minister Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5 following deadly protests against her government.