Dhaka University students protest in solidarity with demonstrations over Kolkata rape incident

Dhaka: Students at the prestigious Dhaka University in Bangladesh held a protest in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata in the neighbouring country.

The protest, organised under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women), on Friday, took place at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University, Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"We are aware of the non-cooperative attitude of the medical college administration regarding the Moumita rape case in Upper Bengal. As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly," Dhaka Tribune quoted Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, as saying at the event.

Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, added: "Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata. Additionally, we call for a public trial of the rape and murder case of Sohagi Jahan Tonu in Comilla. The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities." Lamisha Jahan, a student from Jahangirnagar University, said: "Past rape incidents have seen the victims' names publicised while the names of the guilty perpetrators often remain hidden. Sometimes these cases are covered up by the government or the ruling party. The days of complacency are over. We must raise our voices against all forms of humiliation towards women." "We must build a safe country for women. The students played a crucial role in the mass uprising, and we must force our government to prosecute all rape cases and ensure women's safety," said Anika Arefin Anu, a student from the Department of Finance.

On August 9, a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to protests across India where demonstrators demanded justice for the victim.

A group of students also observed the “Occupy the Night” programme at Dhaka University in solidarity with the ongoing protests in India, demanding a fair investigation and justice for every rape case in Bangladesh following the mass uprising.

Around 10 pm on Friday, students gathered at the foot of the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University where teachers and distinguished individuals expressed their support for rape victims across the world.

Earlier, the students marched across the campus with placards reading: “Poshaker Bahanay Par Pabena Kono Pisach” and “Proshno Jokhon Sadhinotar, Bangla Jure Oyaddedar”, among others.

Ania Fahmin, a student from the anthropology department at Dhaka University, noted that most rape cases in Bangladesh are not filed, and even those that are filed rarely make it to trial.

She pointed out that many incidents only come to light through social media, underscoring the lack of justice for victims.

Fahmin emphasised the RG Kar incident has highlighted ongoing issues in the country and reiterated the need for exemplary punishment for perpetrators.