Dhruvi Patel from US declared Miss India Worldwide 2024

Washington: Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information System student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024, the longest running Indian pageant outside of India.

Dhruvi aspires to be a Bollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador.

"Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown - it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale," Dhruvi said after her crowning in Edison, New Jersey.

Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname was declared the first runner-up, while Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands was adjudged the second runner-up in the same race.

In the Mrs category, SuAnn Mouttet from Trinidad and Tobago was the winner, with Sneha Nambiar the first and Pawandip Kaur from the United Kingdom the second-runner up.

In the Teen category, Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe was crowned Miss Teen India Worldwide.

Shreya Singh from the Netherlands and Shradha Tedjoe from Suriname were declared the first and second runners-up.

The beauty pageant is organised by New York-based India Festival Committee and is headed by Indian-Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran.

The crown is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.