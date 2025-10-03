Dialogue with Afghanistan necessary for sustainable solution to terrorism: CM of Pak's KPK

Peshawar, Oct 3 (PTI) Meaningful negotiation with Afghanistan is indispensable for eliminating terrorism, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Ali Amin Gandapur said on Friday, stressing that no alternative exists to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

Speaking at a programme here, Gandapur said instability in Afghanistan has caused serious law and order challenges in the province. He stressed that “for a sustainable solution to this menace, dialogue with Afghanistan is necessary,” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces, police, and the people in the fight against terrorism.

The chief minister welcomed the federal government’s agreement with his proposal on this.

He also noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had hosted Afghan refugees for decades, and while their repatriation is federal policy, the process should be carried out with dignity.

Pakistan launched a campaign to repatriate undocumented Afghans in 2023, which was intensified in April this year.

Gandapur said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in resources, but their effective utilisation has long been neglected. “When we assumed power, the province was facing severe financial difficulties along with major law and order challenges. From day one, we adopted a model of economic self-reliance, invested in sectors with potential, and through better financial management, generated billions of rupees in additional revenue over the past 19 months,” he said.

Gandapur highlighted that the province has vast potential for hydropower generation, which is being developed to support industrial growth. He added that work is underway on a transmission line project to provide cheap electricity to industries, thereby creating employment opportunities in the province. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS