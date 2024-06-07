Dialogue would be held only with those who wield real power in Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Islamabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that dialogue would be held only with those who wield real power in the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder said this during an informal chat with journalists in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

“We will talk with those who have power. They (parties in the government) do not have power,” 71-year-old Khan said, adding that during the meeting about the Punjab election on 14 May 2023, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members had said that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had decided against holding the election.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

When pointed out by a journalist that the Supreme Court has also now asked him to talk to other political parties, Khan said he did not even negotiate with (Prime Minister) Shaukat Aziz during the Musharraf era. “I only spoke to Musharraf's representative,” he said.

Khan said that at the request of former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, his party negotiated with other political parties on the issue of elections. He said the elections were to be held in 90 days, and alleged that Bandial came under pressure and could not enforce the polls on time.

The former premier said he has been kept in a death cell but he has not requested for any favours or facilities in prison.

In a controversial post about the separation of East Pakistan in 1971, Khan owned the post but said he was not aware of the accompanying video, for which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing him and his party leaders.

"How can I post a video from jail? I take responsibility for the tweet, but I have not seen the video and will not comment on it," he said.

When asked who operates his X handle, Khan explained, "I only instruct my lawyers on tweeting.” Talking about the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report about the fall of East Pakistan, Khan said that the commission was tasked to suggest how to prevent the repetition of past mistakes and to identify those responsible. He said that the commission held then-army chief and president General Yahya Khan accountable for prioritising his power. “Today, the same mistakes are being repeated, leading to economic collapse," he said.

Khan said no investment was possible in the country without stability. “The upcoming budget will increase inflation and debt, which is why the Pakistan Peoples Party did not join the government," he said.

He also lavished praise on the PTI’s social media activists, calling them heroes and demanding an apology from FIA for fabricating a false cipher case against him.

"Political vendetta is ongoing in the country," he said. "I will respond to the FIA only in the presence of my lawyers. Mohsin Naqvi (interior minister) is orchestrating all this," he said.

Khan said he only has an exercise machine in his jail cell, adding that room coolers are installed in all cells. He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari enjoyed far better facilities in jails, including home-cooked food and frequent meetings with visitors. "I am given only half-hour meetings with my lawyers and family," he said.