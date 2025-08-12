Diaspora celebrates Maratha sword ‘homecoming’ from UK to India

London, Aug 12 (PTI) Members of the Maharashtrian diaspora in London on Tuesday celebrated the “homecoming” of a historic eighteenth-century sword belonging to famous Maratha general Raghuji Bhosale I, founder of the Bhosale dynasty of Nagpur.

Maharashtra Minister for Culture and Information Technology Ashish Shelar addressed the Maharashtra Mandal London gathering a day after he took formal possession of the “Khanda”, which the state government had acquired for Rs 47.15 lakh in a Sotheby’s auction in April.

The precious cargo has now completed the legal formalities to make its journey back to India and is set to be received with fanfare at a glittering cultural event in Mumbai on August 18.

“The historical importance of this sword is immense and it is a matter of great pride that Maharashtra now has ownership of it,” said Shelar.

“Raghuji Bhosale was known for his bravery and skill, under whom the Maratha Empire was extended from Odisha till the south (of India). Therefore, it is not just a heritage property, but a symbol of exceptional warrior skills of the Marathas which will ignite the minds of future generations to know more about Indian history and achievements,” he said.

The sword, which went under the hammer at the London auction as a “Basket-Hilt Sword (Khanda)”, is described as a slightly curved European-style single-edged blade.

The spine is gold inlaid with Devanagari script that references the title of Raghuji Bhosale I as “Senasahibsubha”, meaning Lord of the Provinces and the Army.

The Maharashtra government stepped in to acquire the iconic item with the help of the High Commission of India in London.

“The sword, re-purchased by the Government of Maharashtra, will be handed over to the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums for public display,” said India House in London.

Historians believe the sword may have left India during the 1817 Battle of Sitabuldi, when England’s East India Company defeated the Nagpur Bhosales and seized valuable artefacts and weapons from the region.

The sword will be greeted with an auspicious ‘vandan ritual’ followed by a grand cultural event at Ravindra Natyamandir at the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Mumbai before it makes its way to the Central Museum of Nagpur.

This will mark the start of a wider journey as the Khanda travels across different parts of India.

While in London, the Maharashtra minister also held high-level talks with the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum as part of the state government’s plans to construct a world-class museum in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

It follows a loan agreement struck with the V&A for a 17th century ‘Wagh Nakh’ , or ‘Tiger Claws’ weapon, believed to have belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to travel to Maharashtra last year for the 350th anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior’s coronation.

Vrushal Khandke, president of Maharashtra Mandal London, felicitated Ashish Shelar with a replica of the Wagh Nakh as he was greeted with the energetic beats of Dhol Tasha.

Khandke went on to make a request on behalf of the UK-based diaspora to establish a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a prominent central London location. He appealed for government support in making this vision a reality, Maharashtra Mandal London said in a statement.

The charity organisation also expressed gratitude to the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for sanctioning a grant of Rs 5 crore on January 31 during the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan in Pune to obtain the freehold ownership of Maharashtra Bhavan in north London, the statement added. PTI AK GSP GSP