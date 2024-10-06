Did Israel target French company TotalEnergies in Beirut?

New Delhi: Israel has reportedly targeted facilities linked to TotalEnergies, a French multinational energy corporation, in Beirut, according to various sources.

The strike comes amidst heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel having initiated military operations in Lebanon following a series of attacks attributed to Hezbollah.

TotalEnergies has not directly confirmed the attacks on its facilities.

While the full details and implications are yet to unfold, X users suggested that the French reaction to Israel’s aggression in Lebanon may have triggered the targeting of TotalEnergy, a French conglomerate.

“This strike follows French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to ban military aid to Israel, suggesting a potential retaliation or message from Israel against international criticism and support for Hezbollah,” said an X user.