Did Kamala Harris just hint at a shift in her stance on Israel-Gaza war?

New Delhi: US presidential nominee Kamala Harris's stance on Israel, as articulated in her CNN interview on Thursday, reflected a nuanced approach that attempts to balance support for Israel's security with humanitarian concerns regarding the situation in Gaza.

Harris has consistently affirmed Israel's right to defend itself, a position that aligns with traditional U.S. foreign policy towards Israel. This includes no conditionality on military aid, indicating a firm commitment to Israel's security needs.

Despite her support for Israel, Harris expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

She urged for a ceasefire, emphasising the need to end the suffering of Palestinians, which marks a significant acknowledgement of the humanitarian aspect of the conflict. Her statement about not being silent on Gaza's suffering suggested an intent to address the issue more vocally than perhaps her predecessors.

Harris's approach seemed calculated to appeal to a broad electorate.

By supporting Israel's right to defend itself while also pushing for humanitarian considerations, she aimed at navigating the complex political landscape within the Democratic Party, which includes a growing progressive wing critical of Israel's policies towards Palestinians.

Harris was vocal about the necessity of a ceasefire and the release of hostages, indicating her administration's active engagement in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

This stance positions her as someone who seeks resolution through dialogue and humanitarian relief rather than just military support.

In the CNN interview, Harris tried to project an image of a leader who understands the complexity of the Israel-Palestine issue. She promised not to stay silent on Palestinian suffering, which could be interpreted as a shift towards more balanced rhetoric, if not policy, compared to previous administrations.

While Some described her support for Israel's military actions as too unconditional, others criticised her for not going far enough in condemning Israel's actions in Gaza.

Her mention of not telling Israel how to conduct its war was particularly contentious.

While Harris has not detailed specific policy changes, her emphasis on humanitarian aid, ceasefire talks, and acknowledgement of Palestinian suffering might hint at a potential shift in how the U.S. engages with the conflict, focusing more on mediation and humanitarian efforts alongside military support.