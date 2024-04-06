Did not denotify Gen Bajwa during his role as Army chief even if his actions felt like betrayal: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Saturday said that he did not de-notify former Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite his actions during the removal of PTI government in 2022 ‘felt like a betrayal’, according to a media report.

Advertisment

Khan, 71, who was ousted from power in April 2022 via the opposition’s no-confidence motion, had blamed Gen Bajwa for playing a vital role against his government.

Speaking to journalists in an informal conversation during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference in Adiala Jail, Khan said: "Although General Bajwa’s actions felt like a betrayal, we [the then PTI government] refrained from convening a committee to confront him”.

During the conversation, Khan once again called for negotiations for the betterment of the country.

Advertisment

“It’s for the betterment of Pakistan, so convince me for negotiations. If I could meet Gen Qamar Bajwa twice following the removal of our government, then I could meet anyone. Right now, it is not about me, but is about Pakistan," he said.

Khan said that he could have de-notified General Bajwa despite his "betrayal", however, he chose not to as he did not want to confront the Pakistan Army.

On the Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in the reference by claiming that the value of the jewellery set was Rs 3 billion while the real value was Rs 18 million.

Advertisment

In this regard, he said that he would file a case against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecution witness Inam Shah.

Khan said that the former spy chief General Faiz Hameed (Retd) and General Bajwa informed him about corruption within the Sharif family and their acquisition of cars from Toshakhana. However, the PTI founder said that their cases have not been pursued.

During the conversation with the media, former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife alleged that floor cleaner was added to her food.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said. PTI SH RUP RUP RUP