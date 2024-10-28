Diesel-thirsty mining can fuel an energy revolution

Melbourne, Oct 28 (360info) Flipping government incentives from fossil fuel use to accelerating electrification could bring huge benefits to the Australian mining industry.

The mining industry receives more than half of Australia’s Fuel Tax Credits Scheme, which is set to cost the government $9.6 billion this year. Recent calls to revise the scheme add to a long line of critiques, pushing for reforms to its current setup.

The scheme enables businesses to offset fuel costs by providing tax credits based on eligible activities such as transport, agriculture, construction, commercial fishing and mining.

This mostly translates to rebates for businesses using machinery and vehicles run on diesel, a fossil fuel.

The mining industry is benefiting by far the most from the current scheme having received more than USD 4.8 billion this year alone.

But reforming the scheme as it relates to mining presents an economic opportunity.

By flipping the incentive from the consumption of fossil fuels toward efforts to accelerate electrification and encourage investments into lower-emissions fuels, Australia could reap massive rewards.

Show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome Companies in Australia and globally are switching to renewables to power their operations because it’s a smart commercial decision. It enables businesses to build access to growing global green markets.

Relying on an imported fuel source brings with it serious risks, as we’ve seen in recent years. Australia relies on liquid fuels for more than half of our final energy demand. Indeed, around 90 per cent of Australia’s liquid fuels are imported.

This presents a risk that external events may present a disruption to Australia's energy supply. Reducing our reliance on imported energy can aid in increasing energy security, while also decreasing emissions.

Lucky for us, Australia is in the front pack for global competitiveness for renewable energy resources.

Mining contributes significantly to Australia’s emissions and economy. Most mining sector emissions come from the combustion of fossil fuels, either on-site to power boilers or turbines, through electricity use and importantly for the fuel tax credits scheme – the transport of ore once it has been mined.

The four-year Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative (Australian Industry ETI), co-convened by Climateworks Centre and Climate-KIC, found that increased electrification and fuel switching could decrease emissions from the direct combustion of fossil fuels by 86 per cent by 2050.

This requires the replacement of diesel-powered haulage with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the near term and potentially finding a role for fuel cell electric vehicles in reducing emissions in the sector.

At first glance, the transition of the scheme appears to be revenue neutral for the government. This makes the case stronger for a change that would increase energy certainty for the mining sector. And once technologies become available then expand, the changed approach can apply to other sectors that benefit from fuel tax credits, such as agriculture, heavy freight and construction.

A reformed scheme could play a major role in making this a reality, and allow the mining sector to lead the way.

Winners and losers With new export markets and carbon tariffs like the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism going live earlier this year, Australia’s future competitiveness is likely to depend in part on Australia keeping pace with global ambition as well as its key trading partners.

Recently introduced policies create opportunities for change – particularly mandatory financial disclosure on climate-related risk.

Mandatory disclosure will require companies to declare their emissions, outline the impacts of climate risks, and identify climate opportunities and progress towards emissions reduction targets.

That means large mining companies will soon be required to report on emissions arising from their diesel use and the potential risks of continuing to do so in their mandatory reporting.

Major investors are expecting credible transition plans, in which businesses set out how they will decarbonise.

For miners, switching from diesel machinery will be key in these plans.

Australia, along with much of the rest of the world, has agreed to end fossil fuel subsidies. Although it is not labelled as such – efforts to reform the fuel tax credits scheme would present an opportunity for Australia to demonstrate progress and share experiences on fossil fuel policy reform in the region.

Fossil fuel subsidies are drastically slowing the energy transition in the rapidly industrialising nations of Southeast Asia.

In Indonesia, for instance, research by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, found that while subsidies accounted for around $AU1 billion of forgone revenue, they also artificially lowered power prices could crowd out renewable energy development.

To this end, technical assistance to support the transformation of fossil fuel subsidies in the region would be a significant means for Australia to demonstrate leadership on climate mitigation.

This is an issue that is raised repeatedly by Australia’s neighbours in the Pacific - as shown this week with renewed calls by leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

This could become particularly crucial if Australia is to host COP31 in 2026, in partnership with Pacific Island nations.

The writing is on the wall. The fuel tax credits scheme, in its current form, stands in the way of progress and will soon act to limit decision making and investment in Australia's future mining sector. Now is the time to turn it into a future-proofing economic opportunity.