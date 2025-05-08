Digital clones of real models are revolutionising fashion advertising

British Columbia (Canada), May 8 (The Conversation) Driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse technologies, digital clones are transforming fast-fashion marketing. Always available, ageless and adaptable to any setting, these virtual figures enable brands to create immersive, cost-effective campaigns that resonate with today’s digital-first consumers.

Virtual influencers -- digitally created personas used to provide entertainment, generate content and endorse brands -- are becoming increasingly influential, especially among Gen Z and digital-first audiences.

These virtual figures vary in form: some, like Lil Miquela and Shudu, are entirely computer-generated, while others, such as Hatsune Miku, incorporate human elements like voice or motion.

Hybrid influencers blend real and virtual components, allowing for brand-specific customisation. These virtual influencers boost brand visibility, drive engagement and influence market performance.

Real persons, virtual personas The estimate for global influencer market size for 2024 was valued at over USD 24 billion and is projected to grow to over USD 32 billion in 2025. The rise of virtual influencers is particularly prominent in Asia.

This trend is also reshaping the USD 2.5 trillion modelling industry, according to The Business of Fashion. AI-generated avatars and digital clones enable brands to cut production costs and accelerate campaign development. As a result, companies such as Levi Strauss and Co. are partnering with AI modelling firms to integrate these virtual personas into their marketing strategies.

Digital twins Digital twins -- virtual replicas of real people -- are gaining traction in marketing to enhance personalisation, streamline content creation and deepen customer engagement.

In the fashion world, they provide a means to maintain a sense of human connection while using AI for precision and volume purposes. Fast-fashion retailer H&M recently introduced AI-generated digital twins of real-life models for advertising and social media content. Positioned as a creative and operational aid rather than a replacement for human talent, the initiative has ignited industry-wide debate.

While the brand highlights the advantages -- lower production costs and faster catalogue development -- some critics have raised ethical concerns regarding representation and transparency.

These digital twins fall into the category of “front-of-camera” tools: static avatars used in visual content without independent personas or social media presence. Unlike virtual influencers, they do not interact with audiences or build followings. Instead, they function strictly as visual stand-ins for traditional models, who are compensated for the use of their likenesses, similar to conventional campaigns.

As these avatars do not speak, endorse or engage directly with consumers, they remain subject to traditional advertising regulations -- not influencer marketing laws.

Digital models are used for operational efficiency: testing and refining creative strategies before rollout, reducing costs and potentially offering immersive digital experiences to enhance customer connection and brand loyalty.

Authenticity and other challenges In July 2024, fast-fashion retailer Mango launched its first advertising campaign featuring AI-generated avatars to promote a limited-edition collection for teenaged girls.

These AI-generated influencers and digital twins introduce numerous ethical and legal challenges. These innovations raise difficult questions about the displacement of human talent -- including models, make-up artists, hairstylists and photographers -- and broader implications for creative industries.

Key concerns centre on consent and compensation. The unauthorised use of an individual’s likeness, even in digital form, poses a risk of exploitation and underscores the importance of clear standards and protections. The legal landscape regarding image rights and intellectual property is still evolving, which makes compliance both essential and complex.

As the lines between reality and digital fabrication blur, brands risk eroding consumer trust. The authenticity that audiences value can be undermined if AI-generated content seems deceptive or inauthentic.

Companies must tread carefully, balancing innovation with transparency.

Diversity is another critical issue. While AI offers customisation, it can also perpetuate biases or create an illusion of inclusivity without genuine representation.

As the use of AI proliferates, ensuring that digital models support, rather than hinder, meaningful advancement in representation will be essential.

Ultimately, brands must implement ethical frameworks to ensure that AI enhances creativity while maintaining integrity, inclusivity and legal accountability.

Strategic considerations Digital clones provide fast-fashion brands with a powerful tool to create personalised shopping experiences and enable greater representation of diverse body types and style preferences. This degree of customisation can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

To ensure ethical integration, transparency is crucial. Brands must clearly disclose when digital models appear in campaigns. These digital representations should encompass a wide variety of demographics to genuinely promote inclusivity and engage with a broader audience.

Establishing ethical and legal safeguards is equally important. Creating digital clones requires explicit consent and careful attention to intellectual property rights. Without clear guidelines and permissions, brands risk violating privacy, misusing likenesses and facing legal repercussions. (The Conversation) KRS KRS