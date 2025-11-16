Digital detox: disconnecting, between luxury and fundamental right

Paris, Nov 16 (The Conversation) As the dangers of excessive digital consumption become increasingly apparent, the ability to disconnect is becoming a luxury. Will disconnecting from the internet soon be reserved for only the very privileged few? According to Ouest France, nearly one in five French people said in 2025 that they wanted to reduce their digital usage, while Statista noted that 9 per cent of French people wanted to decrease their time spent on social networks.

This wish reflects a significant trend: average screen time continues to rise – more than five hours a day on average – raising concerns among civil society, researchers, and, more recently, policymakers. Last April, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal even called for a "state of emergency against screens. " A collective awakening ---------------------------- Beyond the general unease stemming from the feeling of living through a screen, a genuine awareness has emerged. Since the late 2010s, numerous studies have denounced "captology" —the way in which major platforms use behavioural science to capture our attention by optimising their interfaces and refining their algorithms.

Their goal is to keep users engaged for as long as possible, sometimes at the expense of their health. "Netflix is ​​competing with sleep," declared Reed Hastings, its CEO, in 2017.

The harmful effects of excessive screen time are now well-known and proven: increased anxiety, worsened sleep disorders, and loss of concentration. American psychologist Jonathan Haidt notably highlighted the link between excessive screen use and the rise in suicides among young people, particularly girls, whose rate increased by 168 per cent in the United States in the 2010s.

The trend is similar in France. This accumulation of scientific data and personal accounts has sparked a public debate: how can we regain control without cutting ourselves off from the digital world? The digital minimalism market ------------------------------------ Faced with these concerns, a new disconnection economy has emerged. On YouTube, influencer videos showcasing their "digital detox" often garner over a million views.

Others, like José Briones, have specialised in digital minimalism, offering training courses and even paid newsletters to help people "break free from screens." This approach is paradoxical, since this advice circulates primarily on the very platforms they criticise.

The phenomenon goes beyond simple personal development. In the tourism sector, "digital detox" getaways —phone-free and focused on well-being—are multiplying, sometimes at high prices.

In Paris, the Dutch concept, The Offline Club, organises screen-free events: readings, walks, and meetings between members, with each event priced between 8 and 15 euros. A veritable market for digital minimalism is thus emerging. Now, to disconnect from technology, some people are willing to pay.

The rise of "dumb devices" --------------------------------- Another response to this quest for digital sobriety: dumb devices. This is not about resurrecting the Nokia 3310, but about offering stripped-down phones or tablets, deliberately limited to their essential functions, protecting their users from the addictive or intrusive effects of screens.

The Light Phone, a minimalist version of the smartphone, and the ReMarkable, a simplified alternative to the tablet, embody this trend. Their promise is to preserve technological advantages while reducing distractions.

Their prices, however, remain comparable to those of high-end models, at EUR 699 and EUR 599 respectively, making them niche products! A luxury reserved for a privileged clientele ------------------------------------------------- The marketing discourse for these products targets a specific audience of executives, creatives, and freelancers – those who have the time, cultural background, and resources to "disconnect." The imagery employed emphasises concentration, productivity, and a form of intellectual or spiritual fulfilment.

But this approach remains individual: protecting oneself, without collectively questioning the place of digital technology in society. Thus, the "right to disconnect" tends to become a consumer product, a luxury reserved for those who can afford it.

For most people, avoiding screens is now almost impossible. Two-factor authentication for banks, administrative procedures, and online learning platforms makes smartphones indispensable. Existing solutions, therefore, rely on individual responsibility and, consequently, on each person's economic and cultural resources.

Towards a collective and political response -------------------------------------------------- Faced with this structural dependence, a few citizen and political initiatives are emerging. In 2024, the commission on the impact of young people's exposure to screens, chaired by neurologist Servane Mouton, submitted a report to the government proposing concrete measures to limit early exposure.

The "Attention Conference," held in Paris every two years, brings together elected officials, researchers, and associations like Leve les Yeux (Raise Your Eyes ), which advocate for a more responsible use of digital technology.

These initiatives remain modest, but they open up a crucial perspective: making disconnection not a luxury, but a collective right – at the intersection of public health, education, and democracy. This is a fundamental issue to ensure that reclaiming our attention and autonomy is not left solely to private actors. (The Conversation) SKS SKS