Digital health, anti-microbial resistance among priorities for cooperation between India, France

Paris, Feb 12 (PTI) India and France have identified digital health, anti-microbial resistance and exchange of health professionals as the main priorities for bilateral cooperation in 2025, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

A joint statement issued after the meeting here said the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the unprecedented momentum initiated for cooperation between the two ministries of health, with the first mission in Paris of India’s Ministry for Health and Family Welfare last January.

“Digital health, anti-microbial resistance and exchange of health professionals have been identified as the main priorities for bilateral cooperation in 2025. The two leaders welcomed the signature of a Letter of Intent between PariSante Campus and the C-CAMP (Centre for Molecular Platforms), and the creation of the Indo-French Life Sciences Sister Innovation Hub,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of the exceptionally strong and multi-faceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters.

Both leaders also went to Marseille where President Macron hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the excellent relationship between the two leaders.

They jointly inaugurated India’s Consulate General in Marseille. They also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.

Both leaders welcomed the launch of a regional edition of the Raisina Dialogue focusing on Mediterranean issues in Marseille in 2025, to foster high-level dialogue involving representatives of governments, industry leaders, experts on trade and connectivity issues and other relevant stakeholders with an aim to enhance trade and connectivity between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific regions.