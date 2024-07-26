Diljit Dosanjh brings his second global collab for 2024 with American rapper NLE Choppa

Mumbai: Further solidifying his image as a global Punjabi icon, singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday unveiled his second international collaboration for 2024 with American rapper NLE Choppa for the track "Muhammad Ali".

The urban pop anthem, produced by Da Honorable CNOTE and released on YouTube, has been penned by Dosanjh, Choppa and Chani Nattan.

Dosanjh has earlier collaborated with various international artists, including American rapper Saweetie, Australian singer-songwriter Sia and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, apart from performing at the international music festival Coachella last year.

Talking about the latest collaboration, the Punjabi singing sensation, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said it is all about "resilience" and "empowerment".

"‘Muhammad Ali’ celebrates the spirit of resilience and empowerment...Collaborating with NLE Choppa on this anthem has been incredibly inspiring. I'm thrilled to share another vibrant Punjabi sound with the world," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Choppa, known for his 2019 platinum-certified hit "Shotta Flow" that soared into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, has also created a global fan base for himself with hit songs like "Capo", "Walk Em Down", "Go Stupid" and "Narrow Road".

”This collaboration with Diljit on ‘Muhammad Ali’ has been a true honor. Combining our styles to honor such an iconic figure has been a memorable journey. I'm eager for our Indian fans to make this track their own," Choppa said.

"Muhammad Ali" marks the second global collaboration this year for Dosanjh. Earlier, he collaborated with American rapper Saweetie for "Khutti".