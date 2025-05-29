Diplomats in Indonesia echo India's urgent call for united global efforts to counter terrorism

Jakarta (Indonesia), May 29 (PTI) The leaders of the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia on Thursday conveyed to the Indian all-party delegation that they stand with New Delhi and categorically stated that “religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism.” The Resident Ambassadors of friendly countries in Indonesia that the Indian all-party delegation met with strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and echoed the urgent need for united global efforts to counter this menace.

The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is here with a mission to convey New Delhi's unequivocal stance about India's fight against terrorism to local political and diplomatic leadership, think tanks and media.

The delegation met with National Mandate Party (PAN) leaders including Eddy Soeparno, Vice Chairman of PAN, also Deputy Speaker of Indonesian People's Assembly; Viva Yoga Mauladi, Vice Chairman of the Party and also Deputy Minister For Transmigration Republic of Indonesia, and other leaders and Members of Parliament from PAN.

The Indian parliamentarians shared views on India's stance on zero tolerance for terrorism, a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said.

“The PAN party leadership expressed condolences to the victims of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, India. PAN leadership conveyed that they stand with India and categorically stated that religion and race cannot serve as a basis for exporting terrorism,” the post on X added.

The Members of Parliament joining the meeting from PAN also included Dessy Ratnasari, Farah Putri Nahlia, Okta Kumala Dewi, Dr Drajad Wibowo, Slamet Ariyadi and A Bakrie.

The delegation interacted with Resident Ambassadors of friendly countries in Indonesia and shared their insights on India’s calibrated and strong response through Operation Sindoor.

Terming the interaction as a “substantive dialogue,” Jha said in a post on X after the meeting that the Ambassadors “strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, echoing the urgent need for united global efforts to counter this threat and uphold regional peace and international security.” The Indian team also held an insightful interaction with scholars and researchers from Indonesia-based think tanks and academia and conveyed a strong and unified message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism to maintain peace and regional stability.

The team “sought to jointly explore ways to combat the menace” of terrorism, the Indian Embassy said in another post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the delegation met Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arief Havas Oegroseno and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. The Indian team also interacted with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, and Muhammad Rofiqi, Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India's strong commitment against terrorism.

Besides Jha, the delegation comprises MPs Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasize Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NPK NPK NPK