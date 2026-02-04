Direct bus service launched between Nepal, India to boost Muktinath pilgrimage

Kathmandu, Feb 4 (PTI) A direct bus service connecting Nepal's Beni Municipality with India's capital New Delhi was launched on Wednesday to facilitate pilgrims travelling to the famous Hindu and Buddhist shrine of Muktinath in the Himalayan nation, officials said.

Beni is the gateway of Muktinath, an ancient Vishnu temple located in the Mustang district of Gandaki province. The temple of Muktinath, known as 'the lord of liberation', is sacred to both Hindus and Buddhists, who worship it as the abode of the Hindu deity Vishnu and the Buddhist deity Avalokitesvara, respectively.

The Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service, jointly introduced by Modern Era Tours and Travels and Sristi Yatayat Pvt Ltd, was inaugurated by Beni Municipality Mayor Surat Kesi, according to Deputy Mayor Jyoti Lamichhane.

The bus service starts from Beni Kalipul Bus Park and passes through Syangja, Waling, Bhairahawa, Ayodhya, and Agra before reaching New Delhi, Lamichhane said.

The initiative aims to link religious sites in Myagdi and Mustang with India and promote tourism from India to Nepal, Modern Era Tours and Travels Chairperson Keshab Prasad Adhikari said.

It will take around 27 hours to reach Beni from New Delhi. A bus will depart daily from Beni at 6:45 am and from New Delhi at 4:00 pm.

The fare has been fixed at NPR 5,400 for the Beni-New Delhi route and INR 3,200 from New Delhi to Beni. The bus has a seating capacity of 45 passengers and covers a distance of about 1,400 km.

From Beni, travellers can reach the Muktinath Temple in neighbouring Mustang district by jeep, taxi or local bus within three to four hours, Lamichhane said.

Located at an altitude of 3,710 metres near the Thorong La Pass within the Annapurna Conservation Area, Muktinath is regarded as one of the world's highest-altitude temples.

Officials said the bus service would benefit Indian pilgrims visiting Muktinath as well as Nepalese travelling to Delhi for higher studies, employment and medical treatment.

Passengers are not required to carry passports for the journey but must have valid identification documents, they said.

More than 100,000 Indian tourists are estimated to visit Muktinath annually, officials said. PTI SBP SCY SCY