Direct flight starts between Pokhara in Nepal and China's Chengdu

Kathmandu, Mar 20 (PTI) Direct flight between Pokhara, the famous tourist destination of Nepal, and Chengdu in China commenced marking a new chapter in connectivity between the two cities.

Sichuan Airline expressed its willingness to operate at least 10 chartered flights -- one flight per week -- in the Pokhara-Chengdu route before transiting into regular commercial flights.

A 126-member Nepali delegation, led by the mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhana Raj Acharya, went to Chengdu on March 18 on a chartered direct commercial flight of Sichuan Airlines.

The delegation was welcomed at Tianfu international airport, Chengdu by the Sichuan Provincial Government representatives, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

“On commemorating the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China bilateral relations, the visiting delegation will endeavor to publicise the Pokhara-Chengdu direct flights, calling to make the success of 'Pokhara Visit Year' as a part of the broader initiatives taken by both the governments to mark the 'Visit Nepal Year 2025' in China,” a press release from the Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu said.

A tourism promotion event was jointly organised by the Nepal Tourism Board Gandaki province, Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu, and Pokhara Tourism Council in Chengdu on March 19.