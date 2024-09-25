Disengagement with Chinese troops on border 75% complete: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underscored the role of the India-China relationship in shaping not just Asia's but the world's future, during a keynote address at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York.

Jaishankar highlighted the "difficult history" between India and China, particularly regarding the recent border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He pointed out China's increased military deployment during the COVID-19, which led to heightened tensions and clashes.

He noted that while there has been significant progress in disengaging troops from certain friction points, the process has been described as 75% complete, referring specifically to disengagement rather than a broader resolution of the dispute.

Despite these challenges, he emphasised that the relationship between the two Asian giants is "key to the future of Asia."

He argued that for the world to achieve true multipolarity, Asia must first become multipolar, positioning the India-China dynamic at the heart of global geopolitical shifts.

#WATCH | New York: Addressing the Asia Society at the Asia Society Policy Institute, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, " I think the India - China relationship is key to the future of Asia. If the world is to be multipolar, Asia has to be multipolar and therefore this relationship will…

"Asia's future, to a significant extent, is tied to how India and China manage their relationship," Jaishankar stated.

He pointed to the unresolved border issues as a barometer of the relationship's health, suggesting that peace along the LAC would be instrumental in fostering broader bilateral cooperation.

He touched upon the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), envisioning it as a transformative project that could link the Atlantic to the Pacific, potentially altering trade dynamics in Eurasia.

The minister also touched on broader themes of connectivity and economic integration, mentioning initiatives like the Trilateral Highway through Myanmar, aimed at connecting India more robustly with Southeast Asia.

He implied that these projects could serve as practical steps towards reducing Asia's divisiveness, promoting a more interconnected and economically resilient continent.

He subtly critiqued the notion of an "Asian century" being derailed by internal divisions, hinting at external influences that might wish to see a less cohesive Asia. "The concept of the Indo-Pacific itself reflects these divisions," he noted, without directly naming China but alluding to its strategic maneuvers in regional waters.

His remarks are seen as an attempt to set the narrative on India's foreign policy priorities, especially in light of recent diplomatic interactions with China, including meetings between him and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.