Dismantling of bunkers under peace accord between two warring tribes completed in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Apr 14 (PTI) The process of dismantling bunkers under the peace agreement between two warring tribes in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been completed, authorities said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Syed Shahab Ali Shah on Sunday said all the bunkers have been dismantled in Kurram district which was hit by sectarian violence that left 130 people dead and over 200 injured in November last year.

He said an action against the disruptive elements was being carried out.

A total of 979 bunkers have been demolished since the inking of the Kohat peace agreement on January 1, Shah said.

He said local jirgas were underway in the area and a peace declaration would be made this time to ensure long-term stability.

The chief secretary further said a special force was deployed under the peace framework to secure the Tal-Parachinar Road which had been facing security threats for several months.

The warring tribes under the peace agreement achieved with the assistance of the Grand Jirga agreed to 14 points, including handing weapons to the government and dismantling bunkers.

Shah said the dismantling of the fortifications was a critical step toward sustaining peace in the region.

Officials said the next phase of collection of weapons from all parties was set to commence now.